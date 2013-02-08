iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 80

Yamaha’s latest iPad app is a software sequencer built around a three-stage design.

Users create phrases using the app’s piano roll and built in sounds, or choose from 382 presets. These phrases can then be arranged into sections, and then those sections can be used to sequence a full song.

The app features 92 sounds, a built in mixer and a variety of effects including reverb, filters, EQ and chorus. Extra sounds are available as in-app purchases.

