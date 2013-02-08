iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 80
Yamaha Mobile Music Sequencer, £6.99/$9.99
Yamaha’s latest iPad app is a software sequencer built around a three-stage design.
Users create phrases using the app’s piano roll and built in sounds, or choose from 382 presets. These phrases can then be arranged into sections, and then those sections can be used to sequence a full song.
The app features 92 sounds, a built in mixer and a variety of effects including reverb, filters, EQ and chorus. Extra sounds are available as in-app purchases.
Yonac Magellan 2.1, £10.49/$14.99
Magellan - one of our favourite iOS synths - has undergone a fairly major update, adding some excellent new features.
Version 2.1 adds intelligent preset generation thanks to Yonac’s SWARM technology, which builds new presets based on user preferences. The new version also comes with two new effects - a compressor and a parametric EQ - and the app can now be used as an effects processor via Audiobus.
Elliott Garage EGDR808 HD 2.0, £1.99/$2.99
808-style drum machine app EGDR808 has undergone a major update. Version 2.0 adds a host of feature upgrades including swing/shuffle control, WiST sync and new Song Mode.
IK Multimedia AmpliTube 2.9, £13.99/$19.99 (free version also available)
IK Multimedia has added a rhythm section to AmpliTube with its latest major update.
The Loop Drummer feature has up to 512 drum loops available in various styles and can be sequenced in a drag and drop manner or randomised to auto-generate fills.
Alexandernaut Arpeggionome Pro, £13.99/$19.99
Arpeggionome Pro is an iOS MIDI controller designed for creating advanced arpeggiation patterns.
Sequences are built around the app’s Matrix Window, which allows up to 240 notes per second to be triggered. Patterns are highly editable, and the app’s controls can be grouped together for use as a performance device. The app also makes use of the devices accelerometer so users can add vibrato and tremolo using gestures.
