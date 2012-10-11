iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 74
This week's apps
Today we’ve already seen some interesting app news, in the form of IK Multimedia’s promising-looking new iGrand Piano. Here are the rest of the new iOS instruments that have caught MusicRadar’s eye this week.
Also make sure you check out: The best iPhone/iPad music making apps in the world today
If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
apeSoft iPulsaret, £5.99/$8.99
iPulsaret is a powerful looking granular synth for the iPad. It has up to 16 polyphonic voices, plenty of granular manipulation control and an effects chain.
ONYX Apps Spectrum Analyzer, £10.49/$14.99
As the name would suggest, this is a real time spectrum analyser for your iOS device. It has, according to the developer, “been designed from the ground up to take full advantage of the newest features and capabilities of iOS 6.”
Music Airport TANSU Synth, £2.99/$4.99
TANSU models a modular synthesiser owned by Japanese composer Hideki Matsutake. It features VCO, VCF, VCA, LFO and envelope sections, an eight step sequencer and mic recorder.
The major downside is that, because the sounds are sampled from the original machine, you won’t be allowed to use them in your own music without getting permission.
Liked this? Now read: The best iPhone/iPad music making apps in the world today