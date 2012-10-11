iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 74

Today we’ve already seen some interesting app news, in the form of IK Multimedia’s promising-looking new iGrand Piano. Here are the rest of the new iOS instruments that have caught MusicRadar’s eye this week.

Also make sure you check out: The best iPhone/iPad music making apps in the world today

If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.