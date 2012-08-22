iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 70

There have been a number of recent additions to the world of iOS music making over the past few weeks. Just yesterday we reported on Clavia's free Nord Beat step sequencer for iPad and the new iOS incarnation of Pioneer's rekordbox application.

Further back, Dream Theater keyboard player and app addict Jordan Rudess has two new instruments out - Tachyon and SpaceWiz. While Wave Machine Labs have released probably the most advanced mobile DAW to date in the shape of Auria (full MusicRadar report coming soon.)

For now though, here's a round-up of the other new music making tools and significant updates to hit the App Store this week.