iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 66

In this week's round-up we have four different apps that are perfect - in different ways - for aiding a bit of alfresco jamming this summer. One for the synth heads, one is an aid for guitarists and two are perfect for those who like a good ol' finger-drum on the bus.

