iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 66
In this week's round-up we have four different apps that are perfect - in different ways - for aiding a bit of alfresco jamming this summer. One for the synth heads, one is an aid for guitarists and two are perfect for those who like a good ol' finger-drum on the bus.
Zaplin Music triqtraq - jam sequencer, £1.49/$1.99
triqtraq is an iOS jam sequencer. It allows users to play and sequence patterns around a 16-step grid. It includes over 350 sounds in its built-in kits, but - significantly for an iOS app - it allows users to load their own samples too. Other, surprisingly deep, features include real-time automation, multi-track editing and variable loop range.
One Glove Drum Machine Legends, 69p/$0.99
Drum Machine Legends is an app that does exactly what the name suggests - modelling six legendary drum machines. You get versions of the Linn Drum, SP1200, TR-808, Obrhm DX, MPC60 and TR-707. Each is played with the app’s 12 touch pads. Beats can be recorded, quantized and exported as WAV. files.
Hidenori Matsouka Guitar Kit 4.0, £2.49/$3.99
Guitar Kit is an app for searching, viewing and creating guitar chord forms and fingerings. Version 4 adds improved scrolling, duplication and suggestion capabilities.
dlab APG Composer for iPhone, free
In our last round-up we introduced you to dlab’s free, 3-voice FM iOS synth APG. Well an iPhone version is now available - it has the same synth engine, but offers a slightly more compact, simplified interface. Just as with its bigger sibling, APG iPhone is powered by the Audio Plugin Generator and is completely free.
