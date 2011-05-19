iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 32
Something for everyone
This week’s round-up illustrates the versatility of iOS devices for music makers. There’s one app that enables you to produce complete tracks, another that simply lets you mess around with one loop, and a final one that turns your iPad into a custom controller.
Blip Interactive NanoStudio 1.2
This is a significant update to one of your favourite iOS music making apps; it enables you to upgrade from six to 16 instrument tracks via an in-app purchase, for example. Improvements have also been made to the mixer, sequencer, effects provision and more.
Utku Uzmen Manipulant, £2.39
This is by no means the first customisable MIDI control surface to be released for the iPad, but this isn’t to say that you shouldn’t give it a try. You can add buttons, knobs and faders, and you can trigger multiple overlapping controls with a single touch.
Alkex Instruments Amen Break £0.59
This is very much a one-trick app, but we like the look of the trick. Essentially, it enables you to mess around with the all-conquering Amen break in real-time - you can trigger slices with your finger, change the pitch by tilting your device and combine the buzz and pitch features for drills.