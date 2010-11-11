iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 13
This week the world of iOS has seen big news in the form of two big iPad app releases from major players: Korg and Propellerhead.
KORG iMS-20
Korg has already scored one iPad win this year when they brought their much loved Electribe groovebox series to the iOS platform with the April release of iElectribe. This time it’s the turn of Korg’s classic MS-20 monophonic synth to get the iPad recreation treatment.
The iMS-20 app features an emulation of its semi-modular, analogue namesake along with a 16-step sequencer (based on the Korg SQ-10), an analogue drum machine, mixer, Kaoss pads and direct access to SoundCloud. Pretty exciting, eh?
Check out full specs and description over at the Korg site or buy it now from the App Store.
ReBirth for iPad
We’ve had the iPhone/iPod Touch version of Propellerhead’s classic ReBirth for a little while now, but this week it has arrived on the iPad.
When we reviewed the iPhone version a few months back we grumbled a little about the downsizing of the control surface and the poor quality visuals. That said, we ultimately fell in love with ReBirth all over again, awarding the app four-and-a-half stars.
The iPad addition brings the same app to a bigger screen with, we’re promised, better quality graphics. We’re yet to have a proper play with the iPad version ourselves, but if it lives up to this promise then it could be the re-birth of ReBirth we’ve been waiting for.
Find more details on Propellerhead’s site or buy it now from the App Store.
Buddha Machine iPad edition
The original Buddha Machine is a small plastic box that plays hypnotic, drone-like loops composed by Beijing-based duo Christiaan Virant and Zhang Jian, aka FM3. Described by the New York Times as ‘beautifully useless’ the Buddha Machine is designed to create ‘a calming presence in today’s fast paced world’ but has found uses in recording/musical projects.
An iPhone incarnation has been floating around for a while now, but this week has seen the release of an iPad edition which offers 6 different virtual Buddha Machines that can played around with at once.
Buy now from the App Store.