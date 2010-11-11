iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 13

Korg has already scored one iPad win this year when they brought their much loved Electribe groovebox series to the iOS platform with the April release of iElectribe. This time it’s the turn of Korg’s classic MS-20 monophonic synth to get the iPad recreation treatment.

The iMS-20 app features an emulation of its semi-modular, analogue namesake along with a 16-step sequencer (based on the Korg SQ-10), an analogue drum machine, mixer, Kaoss pads and direct access to SoundCloud. Pretty exciting, eh?

Check out full specs and description over at the Korg site or buy it now from the App Store.