iPad Live controller touchAble 2 released

Major rebuild of app includes revamped engine and interface

As MusicRadar reported in August, Ableton Live controller touchAble has undergone a major re-boot - with developers AppBC adding a host of new features to the app.

touchAble has a modular interface, allowing users to split the screen to show two modules at the same time, and promises "no-compromise" control over Live.

Among the updates to touchAble 2 are:

  • MIDI Sequencer
  • Template Editor
  • Isomorphic Keyboard
  • Live 9 Features including browser access
  • Advanced Native Live Templates
  • MIDI Mapping external Controller

touchAble 2 is compatible with Live 8 and Live 9, and with every generation of iPad. It's out now from the App Storefor $24.99.