Check out updated iPad Live controller touchAble 2 in action

Version 2 of Ableton Live controller app touchAble is coming soon, and in the video above, which was shared by the developer earlier this week, we get our first look at the app in action- and it looks great!

The new version of touchAble - which turns the iPad touchscreen into a tactile controller mapped to Live's various views and devices - brings with it a revamped engine and interface. There are also new Chord and Drum sequencing modes, which look as if they've been designed to rival the playability of Ableton's own hardware controller Push.

According to the developer, touchAble 2 introduces:

Complete rebuild of the app

New and faster Engine

New Graphic interface

New server

New Template editor module: build your own controllers pages

New Midi editor/ step sequencer

New Isomorphic keyboard

New Step Sequencer with Chord & Drum modes

New Browser lets access to your library

Complete rebuild of XY pad module

Hundreds of new features, change and improvements

The app will be compatible with all versions of Live 8 and Live 9, and with every generation of iPad.

touchAble 2 will be a free update to users of the current version, which can be bought from the App Store now.