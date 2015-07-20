inTone2 live mixing and FX processing software sounds like a DAW, but isn't

inTone2 Pro from Audiffex is a multi-channel FX processor and software mixing console.
The feature set makes it look every bit like a DAW - with the inclusion of such features as multitrack recording, VST hosting and MIDI control - but without any of the arranging capabilities we've come to expect from your regular digital audio workstation.
Features include:
- Maximum of 18 input channels
- Eight audio effect slots per channel
- 36 included inTone effects
- inTone Track Player (MP3/AAC/WAV/AIFF)
- Hosting for 3rd party VST, DirectX or AudioUnit plugins
- Compatible with Mac and PC 32/64-bit
inTone2 Pro is available to buy from the Audified website for just $49.