inTone2 live mixing and FX processing software sounds like a DAW, but isn't

Audiffex's multi-faceted app is available now for just $49

inTone2 Pro from Audiffex is a multi-channel FX processor and software mixing console.

The feature set makes it look every bit like a DAW - with the inclusion of such features as multitrack recording, VST hosting and MIDI control - but without any of the arranging capabilities we've come to expect from your regular digital audio workstation.

Features include:

  • Maximum of 18 input channels
  • Eight audio effect slots per channel
  • 36 included inTone effects
  • inTone Track Player (MP3/AAC/WAV/AIFF)
  • Hosting for 3rd party VST, DirectX or AudioUnit plugins
  • Compatible with Mac and PC 32/64-bit

inTone2 Pro is available to buy from the Audified website for just $49.