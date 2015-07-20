inTone2 live mixing and FX processing software sounds like a DAW, but isn't

inTone2 Pro from Audiffex is a multi-channel FX processor and software mixing console.

The feature set makes it look every bit like a DAW - with the inclusion of such features as multitrack recording, VST hosting and MIDI control - but without any of the arranging capabilities we've come to expect from your regular digital audio workstation.

Features include:

Maximum of 18 input channels

Eight audio effect slots per channel

36 included inTone effects

inTone Track Player (MP3/AAC/WAV/AIFF)

Hosting for 3rd party VST, DirectX or AudioUnit plugins

Compatible with Mac and PC 32/64-bit

inTone2 Pro is available to buy from the Audified website for just $49.