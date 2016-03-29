Incipit delay toolbox lets you process, shape, modulate and mutate

Incipit gives you three effect chains to work with.

Aimed at sound designers and those who want a quick tool for concocting sonic mutations, Incipit is a new 'creative delay toolbox' from Inear Display.

This offers three effect chains, each of which includes a pitch shifter and a delay line. Further processing can be applied using the multimode filter and four LFOs, while fast edits can be applied using the three macro modulators.

Your routing options can be configured in a modulation matrix, and you can add variation to your patches with the randomising control. More than 70 presets are included to get you started.

You can find out more, listen to audio demos and download a demo on the Inear Display website. Incipit is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats and costs €39 plus VAT.

Inear Display Incipit features