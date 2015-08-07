In pictures: The Orb's Thomas Fehlmann's Berlin studio

“In practical terms, it’s only once a month or every two months that we can actually get together in Berlin and sit in the studio.

“It’s a pretty radical decision in the sense that we pretty much lock ourselves out from the world, dive into the work and let all our friends know that it is production time and we don’t want to be bothered by anything.

“When we work on a track we always do it together and never exchange files or anything as we feel the result is far more convincing and unique this way; and also it’s a way of working we should nurture.

“That connection has also evolved over the years through our connection with technology. These days, we feel we are very quick in bouncing ideas back off each other and that the technology doesn’t really slow us down anymore.

“I remember in the early days when we worked with Akai samplers, it took fucking forever to get something in time and in tune, and by that time we’d almost forgotten where the idea was coming from. In that sense, these days it’s much more automatic - I don’t even have to look when Alex comes up with an idea and he doesn’t have to explain it. He also gives me the freedom to pick up on his ideas and shape them into a track in the way I feel they could work.

“This has helped us to get speedier over the years, channelling the source of inspiration and going far deeper into the whole process.”