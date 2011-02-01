In pictures: the making of the Piers Morgan Tonight theme music

Say what you like about Piers Morgan (actually, don’t - his lawyers might be watching) but there’s no doubt that the recent launch of his CNN show ‘Piers Morgan Tonight’ was big news. As the replacement for Larry King Live, the show was hotly anticipated, so when British-born composer Anthony James (above) and writing partner Yiorgos Bellapaisiotis landed the job of composing the theme, they knew they had to deliver. This is the story of how they got the job done.

“It took two weeks to do and the deadline was getting closer so the pressure was on to write ‘That Theme’ that ultimately Jonathan Wald, the show’s Executive Producer, would hear and say “this is it!”, says Anthony James.

“Finally, one Tuesday morning after a full night of mixing and trying various things in our Upper East Side studio, I sent off the rough mix as an MP3 and went to bed at 8am. When I woke I had many emails to say “We Love It” - ‘we’ were Jonathan and Piers, who were in LA at the time recording the Oprah Winfrey interview. I guess Piers had to like it too!”