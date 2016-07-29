In pictures: The Field's Berlin studio

At the heart of Swedish producer Axel Willner’s music as The Field lies a formula of repetition and subtle variation. His sprawling, loop- driven tracks are like sonic versions of a sleight of hand magic trick: seemingly stuck in a cycle of static repetition, they delicately build and unfold until the mood has shifted completely without the listener noticing the point of change.

A parallel can be drawn with the path of The Field’s career as a whole. On the surface, it appears little has changed over his run of LPs for influential German label Kompakt, with each album still built upon the same interplay between atmospheric samples and electronic beats that formed the basis of his groundbreaking ’07 debut From Here We Go Sublime. Yet there have been numerous seismic shifts to the way Willner approaches his music – he’s moved from tracker software to hardware samplers, a three-piece live band has come and gone, and the bright emotions of his early releases have slowly given way to a darker, noticeably harder sound.

His recent fifth album, The Follower, sees yet another change, as Willner dives headfirst into the depths of modular synthesis. We caught up with Willner in his synth-stuffed apartment in his adopted home town of Berlin to find out how his new gear is feeding his creativity.