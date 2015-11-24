In pictures: Synkro's Manchester studio

Why has it taken so long for you to release your debut album, Changes?

“I guess it’s taken me a while to get a group of tracks together that I’m happy to call an album. I’ve attempted albums several times but they’ve always ended up being broken down into EPs, because either I wasn’t happy with them or the label wasn’t. It’s just a question of my own confidence really, but I didn’t want to rush it.

“I think it’s really important for young artists to develop over a series of EPs; too many are looking to get a record deal and whack out an album before they’ve even developed their sound. I wanted to have something that I’d be proud of in a couple of years’ time, not just a couple of weeks.

“I started working in a different way. The ideas started coming together and I started hearing similar themes in some of the tunes, which was probably due to some of the equipment I was using as well – I was putting a lot of work into a few bits of gear that I bought, which was actually quite challenging.”

Did you find that having a minimal gear set-up encouraged creativity?

“Yeah, completely. Towards the end of last year I had a pretty bad hard drive crash and lost loads of samples and projects – everything basically. It took me a few months to recover from it; gathering up all my hard drives and trying to piece together all this stuff I’d lost. But it got to a point where I thought, it doesn’t matter – I’ve been there, I’ve done that, and most of the stuff I’d lost I’d already put out on records anyway.

"I ended up giving up and starting from scratch, and basically rethought my whole way of production. I scrapped the idea of using sample packs and presets or VST instruments; the whole album was built out of hardware synths and Simpler in Ableton – that’s my go-to tool now.”