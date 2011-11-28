In pictures: Steve Mac's gear-stuffed studio

During the ’90s Steve Mac was half of one of the most relentless remix duos, The Rhythm Masters and has over 300 remixes under his belt.

Now, Steve Mac has returned to his rightful place as one of the most reliable, rock-solid producers on the dance scene. Based in the centre of Brighton, Mac’s studio is an electronic musician’s paradise with classic synths and incredible outboard, with Logic holding the fort.

Over his 20-year career Mac has collected, sold, borrowed and destroyed nearly every synth you can imagine. But as a self-confessed obsessive, he’s still investing in classic items. When it comes to audio, Steve is a perfectionist and his latest album Rootsis evidence to this precision production