In pictures: Shadow Dancer

Techno twosome Shadow Dancer have been churning out golden tracks for more than 10 years. Struggles with technology and trends resulted in a brief hiatus from music, but the simplicity of FL Studio brought brothers Paul and Al Farrier back with a boomingkick, just as MySpace was at its most effective.

And it was MySpace that led the pair to their first EP release on Boysnoize Records in 2007, followed by their Future MusicAlbum of the Month gem Golden Traxe in 2009. Having remixed the likes of Chromeo, Chilly Gonzales, Zombie Nation and Fischerspooner, and with their latest EP Second City setting clubs alight, we decided it was time to tour their studio.