In pictures: Riva Starr's London studio

Few artists can have made the leap from DJ to producer as effortlessly as Riva Starr. With a slew of genre-busting releases and maverick remixes, the plaudits are still ringing from the likes of Claude Von Stroke and Fat Boy Slim, while his colourful personality and unpredictable setlists, woven from a vessel of eclectic influences, have garnered legions of fans.

Despite a DJ schedule of over 200 gigs a year, gracing some of the biggest venues around the globe, Starr somehow manages to remix and produce, too. Meanwhile, his own Snatch! label has recently celebrated five years with a double compilation titled Square Pegs, Round Holes: 5 Years of Snatch!

We caught up with Starr in his London studio and talked tech.