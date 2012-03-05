In pictures: Nicky Romero and his suburban studio

White Villa Entertainment is where 22 year-old producer Nicky Romero crafts his speaker spanking music.

The facility is a beautiful space over three floors, which Nicky shares with Dutch pop producer John Dirne, with its own swimming pool, guest house and even a fully-stocked bar, which doubles as a mix check environment. Downstairs, spread across three rooms, there's a vocal room and Nicky's own studio, efficiently kitted out to make the most of his mix space.

At just 22 years of age, Nicky joins a collective of young producers making a huge impact in clubs and charts around the world. Avicii, Afrojack, Skrillex, Porter Robinson and Max Vangeli, to name a few, all check in at under 25 and are playing some of the world's most-famous superclubs and collaborating with some of the biggest names in dance music. Romero is no exception having had his tracks played by Fedde Le Grand, Tiësto and David Guetta all before he'd even secured management. Speaking of Guetta, he recently submitted a remix for the Pop superstar that the label loved so much, it's now set up to be an original collaboration.

Having started out in his bedroom only four years ago, Nicky's story is one that's becoming more and more familiar and with his newest track Toulouse sitting comfortably in the Beatport Top Ten and MTV having named him an 'EDM rookie to watch', 2012 looks like Romero's year.