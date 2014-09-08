In pictures: Marc Houle's Berlin studio

Raised adjacent to Detroit in Windsor, Ontario, Marc Houle grew up fascinated by the embryonic blips and bleeps of '80s electronic music and video games. With his appetite further whetted by the emerging techno scene across the Detroit River, Houle became besotted with early synths and drum machine technology.

In '97, Richie Hawtin signed Houle to his M-Nus label, found him a home in Berlin and furnished him with gigs and a platform to thrive. You won't, however, find Houle delivering a DJ set any time soon, instead preferring to draw from his own remix catalogue and six albums' worth of material, including his latest, Cola Party, released on his own label, Items & Things.

Future Music magazine caught up with him to talk tech...