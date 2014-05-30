In pictures: Gregori Klosman's Paris studio

Right now, Parisian producer and DJ Gregori Klosman is one of the fastest-rising names on his native city’s ever-vibrant electronic music scene.

Having made his first big impression in 2010 with Fuckin Down, a collaborative single with Tristan Garner, recent years have seen Klosman score a string of ever higher profile international DJ gigs and notch up remixes for the likes of David Guetta, Lady Gaga and Avicii.

Future Music recently headed to Paris to check out his stylish studio.