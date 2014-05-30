In pictures: Gregori Klosman's Paris studio
Welcome
Right now, Parisian producer and DJ Gregori Klosman is one of the fastest-rising names on his native city’s ever-vibrant electronic music scene.
Having made his first big impression in 2010 with Fuckin Down, a collaborative single with Tristan Garner, recent years have seen Klosman score a string of ever higher profile international DJ gigs and notch up remixes for the likes of David Guetta, Lady Gaga and Avicii.
Future Music recently headed to Paris to check out his stylish studio.
Apple Logic Pro 9
“I'm working on a Mac Pro running Logic Pro 9. I was using two screens back in the day, but now I'm back to one.”
Universal Audio Apollo Duo
“This is my brand-new soundcard. To be honest, I've never really used the plugins in it - sometimes the Cambridge EQ, but most of the time I just use it for the nice converters.”
Barefoot MicroMain 27 monitors
“I don't really use these, because I'm back with my first loves, the Twin6 Bes, but I still sometimes control my final master with them.”
M-Audio KeyStation 61es
“This is really basic. There are no knobs or faders. I like the touch, though. For me - because I used to play piano - I need to feel that kind of piano vibe.”
Focal Twin 6 Be
“They are the best monitors ever. I use them because they give me a club vibe. I use them with a subwoofer, which is the CMS sub. Coupled with the sub it's the perfect compromise between sharp monitors and high-fidelity speakers. I need to feel like I'm in a club when I produce.”