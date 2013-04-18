Image-Line releases FL Studio Mobile for Android

We first heard that Image-Line was working on bringing a version of FL Studio to Android almost two years ago. Now, after countless updates and sneak peeks, FL Studio Mobile is finally available to download from the Google Play store.
At launch, the Android version of the app appears to be similar to earlier versions of FL Studio Mobile for iOS. At present it lacks the ability to record and edit audio and to import custom samples, although Image-Line states that it intends to bring these features in with future updates.
We've always had mixed feelings about FL Studio Mobile on iOS - which is based on Xewton's Music Studio app - due to the lack of flexibility of the instruments. There is, however, currently a severe lack of useable music making apps for Android, so FL Studio Mobile could be the step-up the platform needs.
FL Studio Mobile is available no on the Google Play store priced at £12.95/$19.55.
FL Studio Mobile for Android 1.0 features
- 133 high quality instruments, drum kits & sliced-loop beats
- All instruments have FL Studio desktop counterparts for FL Studio desktop import and extension
- Step sequencer for fast percussion programming and sliced-loop reworking
- Configurable virtual piano-keyboard
- Configurable drum pads
- Browser with preview button and logical sorting into Instruments, Synths, Drum kits & Loops
- Pan, volume, release and attack time configurable per instrument
- Pitch bend via accelerometer
- Low-latency (depending on the device), high quality, battery-friendly audio engine
- Drum loops and sliced loops ready to start your project with a cool beat
- Effects include Limiter, Reverb, Delay, EQ, Amp simulator & Filter to enhance your mix.
- 99 track sequencer and intuitive editing options
- Per-track mute, solo, effect bus, pan and volume adjustment
- Edit at the level of tracks, bars or down to individual notes
- Piano roll editor for manual entry of note & chord sequences or detailed editing of recorded performances
- Undo and redo for all editable screens
- Metronome with tempo & time-signature settings
- Intuitive positioning of screens with the slide gesture and resize with the pinch gesture
- Save and load your songs, export to WAV and AAC
- MIDI file import/export
- Share your songs via Email or Dropbox
- In-app user manual