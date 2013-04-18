Image-Line releases FL Studio Mobile for Android

We first heard that Image-Line was working on bringing a version of FL Studio to Android almost two years ago. Now, after countless updates and sneak peeks, FL Studio Mobile is finally available to download from the Google Play store.

At launch, the Android version of the app appears to be similar to earlier versions of FL Studio Mobile for iOS. At present it lacks the ability to record and edit audio and to import custom samples, although Image-Line states that it intends to bring these features in with future updates.

We've always had mixed feelings about FL Studio Mobile on iOS - which is based on Xewton's Music Studio app - due to the lack of flexibility of the instruments. There is, however, currently a severe lack of useable music making apps for Android, so FL Studio Mobile could be the step-up the platform needs.

FL Studio Mobile is available no on the Google Play store priced at £12.95/$19.55.

FL Studio Mobile for Android 1.0 features