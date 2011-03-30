Image-Line releases FL Studio 10

FL Studio has now been more than 12 years in development.

Image-Line has introduced FL Studio, the latest version of its popular music production software.

The official list of updates is long and varied - we've pasted it below for you to browse at your leisure and there's a video overview above - but Image-Line sums up the software by saying that it's "the fastest way from your brain to your speakers".

The company has also announced that its Lifetime Free Updates policy, which was previously applied only to download purchases, has now been extended to all boxed versions of FL Studio.

FL Studio 10 new features list

64 bit plugin support - The Wrapper now automatically detects 64 bit plugins and opens them in 64 Bit 'Bridged' mode (see below).

'New pattern' (+) button - On the Channel Window / Step Sequencer. Add a Pattern and open the naming window.

Small scrollbars in editors - Smaller scrollbar for the Piano roll, Event Editor, Playlist etc. See F10 > General Settings.

Horizontal zoom - Improved Playlist, Piano roll & Event Editor.

Improved memory management - Two changes have been made to lower demands on FL Studio's memory allocation. 1. 32 & 64 Bit VST plugins can be opened in 'Bridged' mode. The maximum memory available to the plugin will be at least 2 Gb for 32 Bit Windows and up to 192 Gb depending on your version of 64 Bit Windows. 2. Audio Clips & Sampler Channels Keep on disk option now opens the sample in a separate memory allocation. Each Audio Clip / Sampler Channel can now load a sample of at least 2 Gb for 32 Bit & 64 Bit Windows versions.

Improved audio options - ASIO: 'Mix in bufferswitch' and 'Triple buffer' may improve performance with some ASIO drivers. ASIO/Primary Sound: Revised 'Playback tracking' options to help with alignment of visual & recorded events where soundcard problems exist.

Autosave / Autobackup - FL Studio can now be set to back up the current project at 5 to 15 minute intervals. Never lose project data again!

FL Studio Fruity Edition - Now gains access to Playlist Pattern Clips for unlimited scoring and automation flexibility.

Revised Playlist

Resize Playlist tracks - Ctrl + Middle-click on Playlist tracks to resize them.

Preview/playback tool in Playlist - Press Alt + Right-click to preview Audio and Pattern Clips.

Time segment options - Beats has been added to Piano roll 'View > Time segments' options. Time segments shade the background.

Lock Playlist tracks to clips - Right-click on Playlist tracks to lock and mimic Block-tracks.

Shift + Mouse Wheel - Move Channels, Mixer Tracks, Playlist Tracks & Patterns

Playlist Preview Tool - Play back clips by clicking on them with the Playback tool.

Individually sizable Playlist tracks - Any or all Playlist tracks can now be resized by dragging on the divider between the name areas. Individual tracks can also be locked at a desired size.

Live Playlist marker types - Playlist Tine Markers can be set to Loop, Pause or Skip for innovative live performances.

Ctrl+B- Duplicates selection, zoom-range, all (no selection).

Piano roll

Save as sheet music - The Piano roll Menu option File > Export as score sheet saves the current Piano roll as a .pdf in standard musical notation.

Magic lasso - Circle mouse around Notes or Clips without clicking to make a selection. Time segment options - Beats has been added to Playlist: View > Time segments options. Time segments shade the background.

Edit Ghost notes - Double Right-click on Ghost note or X1 button.

Cycle Piano rolls - Shift + H or J cycles through data in Piano rolls.

Vertical zoom - Vertical zoom now possible & notes include properties view.

Note stretch handle - On note selection to rescale length

Piano roll wave-display - Displays waveform behind notes to align notes to audio events.

Piano roll & Playlist sync - Editing in the Piano roll while in Song mode will now move the Playlist transport in sync with the Piano roll.

Ctrl+B - Duplicates selection, zoom-range, all (no selection).

New note view - Rounded notes view.

Mixer

Larger mixer view & waveform metering - The Mixer View options include 'Wide tracks' and 'Waveforms'.

Fully automatic PDC - The default for new projects, automatic Plugin Delay Compensation updates the PDC settings when changes are detected.

New Plugins

Newtone (Demo) - is a pitch-correction and time manipulation editor. Slice, correct, edit vocals, instrumentals and other recordings.

Pitcher (Demo)- is a real-time pitch-correction, manipulation &harmonization plugin that can correct and create 4 voice harmonies under MIDI control from a keyboard or the Piano roll.

Patcher (Free)- Chain effects and or plugins to create complete chains that can be quickly loaded in new projects.

ZGameEditor Visualizer(Free)- Visualization effect plugin with movie render capability based on the free, open source, ZgameEditor

Revised Plugins

Wrapper / Bridge updates - Significant changes to reduce bugs and improve compatibility. 64 bit and 32 bit bridged mode operation.

Zoomable envelopes - Sytrus, Fruity Love Philter, Envelope Controller e.t.c.

Browser