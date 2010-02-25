Image Line releases Drumaxx drum machine

PRESS RELEASE: Image Line Software, leading developer of audio production software, has released its newest VSTi/AU plug-in for percussion modelling, Drumaxx.

Drumaxx is a virtual instrument that gives total control of 16 physically modeled drums. Each drum can be routed to independent output for external effects processing. Drumaxx includes 130 drumkits, 900 drum patches, 200 drum patterns and not a single sample in sight.

Drumaxx is not based on samples or even commonly used 'synthesis' techniques, where oscillators are mixed and the result is 'electronic'. Drumaxx is a truly 'modeled' drum with a huge repertoire of sounds. Drumaxx can model bass drums, snares, realistic and yes, electronic sounds. In addition, Drumaxx also models hi-hats, cymbals & metallic 'ethnic' percussion instruments with impressive realism.

"With Drumaxx musicians can model the drum-head with multiple parameters such as material, thickness, tension and even shape. More importantly the parameters can be modulated in real-time as a function of velocity or external controls", says Maxx Claster, Lead Plugin Developer at Image Line Software.

Drumaxx is available for Windows and Mac and can be used as a standalone program or as FL Studio plug-in.

Image Line Software is offering Drumaxx by the "Pay what you think it's worth" pricing system allowing customers to pay only what they think is a fair price for the product. The minimum, to cover the transaction fees and handling fees, has been set at 9 EUR, but after that, it's entirely up to customers what they are ready to pay based on their experience with the demo version and their willingness to support future development.

For each Drumaxx sold during the Pay what you think it's worth period, Image Line will donate 1 USD to charity in support of the Haitian people affected by the devastating January 2010 earthquake.

Key features:

- 16 Physically modelled drum pads

- Multi-output for individual effects processing on each pad

- Huge range of modeling possibilities covering sounds from cymbals to kettle-drums

- Velocity modulation matrix for detailed expressiveness

- Integrated Stepsequencer with trigger-key playback

- Integrated effects

- MIDI learn

- Single-pad version 'Drumpad' available for tight integration with FL Studio steps equencer

- VSTi (2.4 Win/OSX), Audio Unit (OSX) & FL Studio native formats.

System requirements:

- Pentium 3 compatible CPU with full SSE support

- Intel CPU or G4 PowerPC (Mac) with full Altivec support

- 512 MB RAM

- 30 MB disk space

- Windows XP/Vista/7; OSX 10.4 (Tiger); OSX 10.5 (Leopard)

The demo can be downloaded from Image Line Software Download Section and can be unlocked to full functionality by buying and registering through the Image Line shop.

For more information, visit http://www.drumaxx.com/

Information taken from official press release

Submit press releases

Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!