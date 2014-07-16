IK Multimedia announces iRig MIDI 2 interface with Lightning connector

Apple's switch from the 30-pin to Lightning connector has given a lot of iOS peripheral manufacturers a good excuse to update their wares, and so it's the case with IK Multimedia and its iRig MIDI 2.

Like its predecessor, this iOS MIDI interface sports In, Out and Thru ports, but thanks to its new connector, is compatible with all versions of the iPhone 5, the iPad Air and iPad fourth generation.

The interface can also be used out of the box with your Mac or PC, though you'll need to purchase the optional 30-pin connector cable if you want to plug it into older iOS devices.

The iRig MIDI 2 is available now priced at $99.99/€79.99 (excluding taxes). You can find out more on the IK Multimedia website.