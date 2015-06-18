IK iRig Mic Room app models classic mics on iOS devices

IK Multimedia has a range of iOS-friendly microphones on the market, but if you have one and aren't satisfied with how it sounds, the company is offering you a solution in the form of its new iRig Mic Room app.

Designed to enable you to 're-mic' your existing IK mic (and similar products from other manufacturers, presumably), this features models of a range of classic dynamic, condenser and ribbon microphones, and also some more unconventional and creative mics.

iRig Mic Room is designed to be easy to use: just plug in and select the virtual mic model you'd like to use. A total of eight mic models are available, and the app is compatible with both Audiobus and Inter-App Audio.

The full version of Mic Room is available now for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch and costs £5.99/$7.99. You can purchase it from the Apple App Store, where an expandable free version is also available.

