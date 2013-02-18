I Dream Of Wires, a new modular synth documentary,

Check out the amazing trailer for the independent film, I Dream Of Wires and see modular systems like never before. The film features Deadmau5, Vince Clarke, Trent Reznor, Carl Craig, and more. Discover why these people fall in love with modular systems and why their relentless, fanatical passion for them has made modular synthesizers more intriguing than ever.

The hardcore, four-hour edition is available to pre-order now from the I Dream Of Wires Website at $40 on dual DVD or $45 for the Blu-Ray edition. You can also Catch up with I Dream Of Wires on Facebook.

I Dream Of Wires press release

"I Dream of Wires" (IDOW) is an upcoming, independent documentary film about the phenomenal resurgence of the modular synthesizer — exploring the passions, obsessions and dreams of people who have dedicated part of their lives to this esoteric electronic music machine. Written and directed by Robert Fantinatto with Jason Amm (Ghostly International recording artist Solvent) serving as producer and co-writer, IDOW is set to premiere spring 2013.



Inventors, musicians, and enthusiasts are interviewed about their relationship with the modular synthesizer — for many, it's an all-consuming passion. Established musicians such as Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails), Carl Craig and John Foxx show off their systems and explain why they opt to use this volatile but ultimately rewarding technology. Meanwhile, a new generation of dance and electronica artists including Clark, James Holden and Factory Floor explain why they've stepped away from laptops to embrace the sound and physicality of modular synthesizers. Innovative companies like Modcan and Doepfer, driven by a desire to revive modular synthesizers, discuss how they planted the seeds that have now grown into a major cottage industry. What started out as a "vintage-revival scene" in the '90s has grown into an underground phenomena with a growing market of modular obsessives craving ever more wild and innovative sounds and interfaces. Today, the modular synthesizer is no longer an esoteric curiosity or even a mere music instrument — it is an essential tool for radical new sounds and a bonafide subculture.



We are releasing two very different versions of IDOW, with two different release dates.



"I Dream of Wires" will see it's festival premiere May 2013. This theatrical cut is geared to a wider audience and will run approximately 85 minutes. A wider release date, with further theatrical screenings, will be announced following the premiere.



The other version, "I Dream of Wires (Hardcore Edition)" (IDOW-HE) will be released independently on Blu-Ray / 2xDVD, and shipped to all IndieGoGo and pre-order customers, June 2013. IDOW-HE is for the hardcore modular synthesizer and electronic music fanatics and will run approximately 4 hours long(!). IDOW-HE is a strictly limited-edition item, which is bound to sell out quickly, so don't sleep!: IDOW-HE Blu-Ray / 2xDVD is available to pre-order now.