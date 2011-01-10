I Am T-Pain mic puts Auto-Tune in a toy

It may be true that the heavily Auto-Tuned vocal sound jumped the shark about a year ago, but nobody's bothered to tell T-Pain. Not content with giving iOS users the opportunity to mimic his trademark robotic warble, he announced at last week's CES show that he's putting the technology into a $40 toy microphone.

From the description we can see on the packaging, the I Am T-Pain Mic will feature beats by the singer and allow you to record yourself and listen back to the results. MP3 compatibility and a 'Download and Share' option are also featured, though we're not yet sure how these will work.

The product is scheduled to ship worldwide in the summer.

(Via The LA Times)