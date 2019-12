Custom MIDI controllers are all the rage these days, but let's face it: most of us wouldn't know how to go about building one.

If you want a bit of insight, check out the video above, which features Dave Cross of 60 Works Controllers explaining how he went about creating a controller for a parametric EQ.

Obviously, this isn't a long enough clip to give you all the details you'd need to build the controller yourself, but if you do want to give it a go, you can download an instruction manual here.