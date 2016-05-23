HoRNet WahWah puts a vintage '70s pedal in a plugin

HoRNet's latest guitar effect plugin is another self-explanatory favourite: WahWah. The pedal-style interface isn't the only thing that's said to be realistic, as the company says that the processor is based on analysis of a circuit board from a vintage wah.

You can adjust the pedal's position, and there's also an envelope follower with dedicated attack and release controls that enable you to create auto-wah effects.

WahWah is available now for the pocket money price of €5.99. It runs on PC and Mac as a VST/AU/AAX plugin. Find out more on the HoRNet website.