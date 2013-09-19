Hornet releases Sybilla de-essing plugin

The perennial problem of sibilance is one that plugin developers have been tackling for almost as long as there have been plugins. The latest de-esser to be released comes from Hornet, and is said to be an 'intelligent' device that can help you to get rid of sibilance fast.

It works by dividing the input signal into six individual bands that are tuned to sibilant sound frequencies. These then drive a VCA-modelled compressor.

Users are shielded from the processing complexities and given just a couple of knobs: one to set how much de-essing should be applied; and another to adjust the dry/wet balance.

Sybilla is available for Mac and PC in VST and Audio Units formats. It can be purchased for €12.99 from the Hornet website, where you'll also find a demo.