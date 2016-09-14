Hellberg's favourite music software
Hellberg
Swedish producer Hellberg has been plying his progressive house trade for several years now, and he recently came to the attention of Dutch DJ Afrojack, who premiered Helberg’s latest single All The Way in front of more than 150,000 people at the Tomorrowland festival.
You can check out the track below and discover the software that Hellberg used to make it and his other material by clicking through the gallery.
Spectrasonics Omnisphere
“Omnisphere is by far my favourite VSTi. Its library of sounds is incredible, with tons of unique samples and instruments. Definitely a must-have for producers who like Nexus or the Korg M1 but could use an upgrade.
“My personal favourite sounds are the kalimbascopes and everything in the Ethnic World section. The customisation/experimentation abilities Omnisphere offers are also spectacular.”
ValhallaDSP ValhallaRoom
“Definitely my favourite reverb plugin. Very clean, simple and sounds amazing. Comes with a ton of presets that make my workflow even quicker. The customer/license system on their website works great, and for $50 this plugin is, in my opinion, a steal.”
4 Front Technologies TruePianos
“I use TruePianos to get the basics down when I'm working on a new project. It's very easy to use and has several customisation options.”
“My favourite modules are Diamond and Emerald. I've tried out a lot of different piano VSTs over the years; several, like NI’s Alicia's Keys, offer amazing sound and realism, but what they lack is the simplicity and accessibility of TruePianos. It's ready to go immediately when you open it up.”
Image-Line Harmor
“Even though I've been using FL Studio for several years, I only started using Harmor, its built-in plugin synth, a few months ago.
“Harmor is very different to many other soft synths as it's an additive synthesizer instead of an FM or subtractive one. I myself use Harmor a lot for resynthesising samples from sample packs, as well as taking a small part of a loop or a vocal and making it sound almost unrecognisable with all of Harmor’s functions. You can achieve much more unique sound design with Harmor than most of the other soft synths out there.”
Waves CLA-76
“This is my go-to compressor. Waves always makes quality products, and this one is no different. The CLA-76 sounds amazing and comes with a lot of presets that are usually pretty much perfect from the get-go, which makes the plugin very quick and easy to use and helps me focus on the actual song - which is what I personally am the most interested in - instead of zoning in on the attack or the ratio settings of the compressor. I love to use the CLA-76 on vocals especially.”