Grooove drum machine plugin promises "fast and creative" sound design

Grooove, a software drum machine, is the first product from newcomer brunsandspork, and one that promises to let you create "vibrant and dynamic drum kits" using just two samples per sound.

In contrast to some other plugins, which offer multiple velocity layers per sound, Grooove is a leaner beast that's aimed at those who want a "fast, inspiring and creative approach to drum sound design".

You can find out more in the video above or the spec list below. A license for Grooove costs €34.50, though the trial version seems pretty functional, too. You can do your downloading business at the brunsandspork website - Groove runs standalone or as a VST/AU plugin for PC and Mac.

brunsandspork Grooove specs