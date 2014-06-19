Grooove drum machine plugin promises "fast and creative" sound design

Grooove, a software drum machine, is the first product from newcomer brunsandspork, and one that promises to let you create "vibrant and dynamic drum kits" using just two samples per sound.
In contrast to some other plugins, which offer multiple velocity layers per sound, Grooove is a leaner beast that's aimed at those who want a "fast, inspiring and creative approach to drum sound design".
You can find out more in the video above or the spec list below. A license for Grooove costs €34.50, though the trial version seems pretty functional, too. You can do your downloading business at the brunsandspork website - Groove runs standalone or as a VST/AU plugin for PC and Mac.
brunsandspork Grooove specs
- True cross platform architecture & multiple host support Mac OS X 10.7 and Windows Vista or later
- Compatible with virtually all VST2, VST3 or AU hosts
- Unique 'dualistic' sound engine
- 46 kits featuring high-end and lofi sounds and a whole bunch of vintage drum machine samples
- Supported audioformats: AIF, WAV mono/stereo, 8, 16, 20 and 24 Mit, 32 Bit Floating Point
- 8 stereo audio outputs including mini mixer
- 128 Keys (Pads) capable of holding up to 2 samples each
- 11 velocity sensitive sound parameters per Key
- 8 LFOs (Low Frequency Oscillators)
- Volume and balance/pan controls on all 128 Keys
- MIDI processors: Compressor, Expander, Substract, Add, Range
- Stand-alone application has a basic MIDI file player built-in
- Clues Bar' shows available mouse and keyboard options
- Compact and effective GUI design