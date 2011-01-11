Griffin StompBox for iPhone/iPad guitarists announced

Using your iOS device on-stage as a guitar effects processor may be about to get a little more feasible thanks to the launch of Griffin Technology's StompBox. This is a dedicated pedalboard for the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch that's been developed in conjunction with Frontier Design Group.

StompBox's specs are listed as follows:

- Studio-quality 4-channel effects pedalboard for use with guitar, bass, and other musical instruments

- 1/4" jack accommodates plugs from variable inputs like volume, expression, or wah-wah pedals

- Brings true pedalboard experience to iPad; interfaces with the iShred LIVE app to switch between effects, start and stop practice tracks or metronome, and more

- Heavy-duty dock connector cable links StompBox to iPad or other compatible iOS device

- Included GuitarConnect cable plugs into your musical instrument

- Developed for use with Frontier Design's iShred LIVE app (available separately)

- Controls StompBox-enabled apps for iPad, allowing user input through its foot switches

What isn't yet clear is whether or not the StompBox will be usable with other iOS guitar software such as IK Multimedia's AmpliTube. We do know, however, that it'll work with the iPad, iPhone 4/3G/3GS and iPod touch 4th generation. Its availability is listed as 'coming soon' and the price has been set at $100.