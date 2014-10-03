Glitchmachines releases Cataract sound design plugin

Billed as a 'segment multiplexer', Cataract is a new plugin that's designed for experimental sound designers. It features sample scanners, modulation sequencers and morphing functions, which can be used in combination to create all manner of complex patterns.

Each of the two sample scanners offers a pair of sample slots, two LFOs, a multimode filter, a multimode delay effect, a scan sequencer with windowing and dedicated LFO, a 3-band graphic EQ, four dedicated randomisers, five MIDI-triggered save states and a dedicated modulation matrix. There are global morph and randomisation options, too.

The colour-coded interface is designed to make navigation easy, and almost every parameter can be step sequenced. Pattern variations can be improvised on your MIDI keyboard.

Cataract ships with more than 130 loops, a collection of presets and 200 sound effects. Add-on soundware can be loaded in, and you can use your own samples, too.

Head over to the Glitchmachines website to find out more. Cataract is available now in VST/AU formats for PC and Mac. It costs $49.

Glitchmachines Cataract features