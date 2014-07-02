Glitchmachines Hysteresis: free glitch delay VST/AU plugin

Hysteresis is the latest plugin to make a pitch for glitch greatness.

If "robotic artifacts and abstract musical malfunctions" are up your sonic street, check out Glitchmachines' Hysteresis, a new free glitch delay plugin for Mac and PC.

This comprises a delay processor that also has stutter, low-pass filter and modulation effects thrown into the feedback signal path, and promises "incredibly wild signal mutations" in no time at all. You can also use it to create classic delay effects.

Check out the features and an audio demo below. Hysteresis is available now as a free download from the Glitchmachines website.

Glitchmachines Hysteresis specs