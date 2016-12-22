Give yourself a new voice with Infected Mushroom's Manipulator plugin

Production duo Infected Mushroom have saddled up their software development horse once again to produce Manipulator, a second collaboration with Polyverse Music. This follows 2015's I Wish granular note freezing plugin, and is billed as a new kind of vocal-transforming processor.

Like I Wish, Manipulator is based on granular algorithms, and enables you to alter the timbre and pitch of monophonic audio. There are 10 different effects relating to the likes of pitch, formant, harmonics, sound smearing, pseudo stereo and more, and you can combine these as you wish to deliver subtle or extreme results.

What's more, Manipulator can be played in real time from a MIDI keyboard, with support for up to four polyphonic voices. It can be used not only on vocals, but also synths and other monophonic sources.

Available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, you can currently buy the beta version of Manipulator for $69. The full release version will cost $149. Find out more on the Polyverse website.