Infected Mushroom present the I Wish granular note freezing plugin

Electronic music duo Infected Mushroom have worked with software developer Polyverse to create I Wish, which is described as a "granular note freezer plugin".

This can be applied to all kinds of source material and do everything from creating robotic pitch effects to pitched drums and granular vocal basslines. It can also work as a realtime wavetable synth.

Check out the video above for a fuller explanation, and you'll find more clips on the Polyverse website.

I Wish is available in VST/AU formats for Mac and PC - it's currently in beta, but if you buy this version for $39 you'll receive all future updates for free. This deal is available until the end of the year, when the price will rise to $99.