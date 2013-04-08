Giorgio Moroder on Daft Punk collaboration, synths, dance music and more

We knew almost a year ago that Giorgio Moroder was set to feature on the new Daft Punk album, but now the acclaimed producer has revealed a little more about his work with the French duo in an interview that you can watch above.

Moroder discusses not only Daft Punk's working methods and their forthcoming album Random Access Memories, but also his work with the late Donna Summer and his love of synths, dance music and digital technology.

Daft Punk's Random Access Memories is available for pre-order now on the iTunes Music Store and is scheduled for release on 20 May 2013.