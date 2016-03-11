Get busy in your browser with the Waka Flocka Beat Maker

The range of things you can do with Splice, the online music creation, collaboration and sharing platform, continues to grow. In collaboration with Waka Flocka, the company has just unveiled the Waka Flocka Beat Maker, which enables you to use your browser to create a beat to sit behind Waka Flocka's Wakapella acapella (try saying that after you've had a few).

There's a familiar drum programming grid for you to work with, and you can select samples from a range of existing Splice Sounds packs. Once you're done, you can save and share your completed beat.

You can fire up the Waka Flocka Beatmaker on the Splice website.