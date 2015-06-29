Future Retro releases Mondovox polyphonic MIDI router

The Texan instrument maker is adding a new MIDI router to its roster. The Mondovox Poly MIDI allows you to play up to 16 monosynths polyphonically in a variety of modes:

Unison: Stack up to 16 voices.

Unison Detune: Three Unison Detune modes - down, up and up/down.

Unison Poly: A single note will cause all active voices to play in unison.

Poly Random: Notes played to be randomly sent to one of up to 16 voices.

Poly Chase: Plays one available voice after another sequentially.

Poly First: Plays voice one first, and as more notes are played simultaneously, voices two, three, four, etc. will sound.

Chord Mem: While in Poly First mode, you can play and hold up to 16 notes, and switch to the Chord Memory selection to latch the chord into memory.

This 1-in, 1-thru and 16-out MIDI router is housed in a brushed aluminium 1u rack enclosure and is available now on the Future Retro site for $300.