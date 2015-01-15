From Creation to Final Mix: how to create a track in Pro Tools

Watching the pros at work is one of the best ways to improve your own production skills, and in this video series, you'll be able to see Grammy-nominated producer Fab Dupont (Toots and the Maytals, Shakira) collaborating with The Arrows, starting with a demo idea and finishing with a MIDI/audio project that's ready to be mixed.

In different episodes, you'll be able to see them expanding on the initial Pro Tools session by adding soft synth parts and guitar/bass tracks. There's also advice on how to edit drums and record vocals.

The series provides an insightful, behind-the-scenes look at how a band works with a producer in the studio, and also demonstrates how Pro Tools 11 can be used throughout the production process.

We'll be adding a video a week to this page, and you'll be able to:

See the role that Fab, as producer, plays in The Arrows' music creation process

Get insight and production tips and tricks that will help you to improve your own recordings

Download the featured tracks and produce your own version of The Arrows' song

You can watch the videos below; for more details, head over to the From Creation to Final Mix website. Anyone can download the stem files of the featured tracks

If you're registered on the From Creation To Final Mix website you can now listen to The Arrows' Top 5 remix entries, Fab's final mix, and other exclusive mixes and remixes.

Episode 1

In this first episode, join famous South African band The Arrows and Grammy-nominated producer Fab Dupont in the Studio as they discuss the demo song and record synth parts with their Pro Tools HD Native Thunderbolt rig and a Roland SH-2 Synth.

Episode 2

In this second episode, building on the original Pro Tools session, Fab and The Arrows record a new bassline and soft synth parts with their Pro Tools rig, guitar pedals and plugins.

Episode 3

This episode sees Fab and the band adding some drum samples, recording guitars and tweaking the sound using Pro Tools AAX plugins and an external synth's filter to get a more electro vibe.

Episode 4

After ReWiring Reason to Pro Tools, it's time to use an arpeggiator on the chorus before perfecting the part by editing the MIDI data. You'll also see a piano part being recorded and then processed using a selection of Pro Tools AAX plugins.

Episode 5

It's time for some drum editing, as Fab and the band use their Pro Tools | HDX studio setup to tweak the beats.

Episode 6

In this final episode,Fab Dupont and The Arrows busy themselves with vocal recording and editing using their Pro Tools | HDX studio setup.