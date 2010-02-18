Free pitch correction plug-in released

With heavily pitch-corrected vocals still very much in vogue (think T-Pain, Kanye and Lil Wayne), you may be interested to know that there's now a free automatic tuning plug-in to try.

This comes from Oli Larkin, who's ported Tom Baran's Autotalent LADSPA (Linux) plug-in to VST/AU formats. This means that it'll now run in your Mac or PC-based DAW.

"All credit goes to Tom for the algorithm," says Oli. "At the moment it is designed to be used on a mono track. If used on a stereo track, the left channel will be copied to the right."

Baran, meanwhile, has this to say about his original: "You specify the notes that a singer is allowed to hit, and Autotalent makes sure that they do. You can also use Autotalent for more exotic (Cher / T-Pain) effects. It also can be used as a pitch shifter or for faux vocal doubling."

Unsurprisingly, Baran is unwilling to say how his algorithm compares to that used in a more famous pitch correction plug-in, but Autotalent has got to be worth a try.

You can download Autotalent here.