Free IL Remote controller app released for FL Studio

Image-Line has followed the example of various other DAW developers by releasing a dedicated controller app for FL Studio. Available for free for both iOS and Android devices, IL Remote enables you to control various elements of FL Studio and its plugins out-of-the-box, and is also user-configurable.

IL Remote's controller tabs cover such things as transport controls, a MIDI keyboard, FPC control, a harmonizer keyboard, Performance Mode (Clip Launcher), Gross Beat FX, the mixer and more. If you want to tweak a control that isn't available, you can set it up yourself.

You'll require FL Studio 11.04 for IL Remote to work, plus a mobile device running Android 3.0 or iOS 5.0 or later. The apps can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play respectively.