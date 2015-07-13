Free Helm soft synth arrives for OS X, Windows and Linux

Arriving just in time to miss our updated round-up of great free and open source music making software, Matt Tytel's Helm is a new synth that can run standalone or as an LV2/VST/AU/AAX plugin on GNU/Linux, Mac and Windows.

Both 32- and 64-bit versions are available, and specs are as follows:

32 voice polyphony

Interactive visual interface

Powerful modulation system with live visual feedback

Dual oscillators with cross modulation and up to 15 oscillators each

Unison and Harmony mode for oscillators

Oscillator feedback and saturation for waveshaping

12 different waveforms

7 filter types with keytracking

2 monophonic and 1 polyphonic LFO

Step sequencer

Lots of modulation sources including polyphonic aftertouch

Simple arpeggiator

Effects: Formant filter, stutter, delay

Because Helm is genuinely free software, you can run it anywhere, study and change the source code and redistribute exact or modified copies of it. The synth is currently in beta, and you can get the download on the Helm website.

(Via Synthtopia)