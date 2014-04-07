Free DJ video lessons, artist interviews and gear demos

DJ Expo 2014 is shaping up to be a great event! This exclusive two-day online show, hosted right here on MusicRadar and running in association with Future Music, Computer Music, and Beatport, has attracted a host of premier gear companies, DJs, and tuition experts.

The mighty Beatport are our headline sponsor, and they will be unveiling some exceptionally cool new stuff during DJ Expo 2014. Don't miss this!

Techniques, tricks and skills

Point Blank and Collabor8-music will also be on hand to teach you a dazzling array of DJ techniques, tricks and skills, including how to remix tracks and what to look for when choosing tracks to remix.

When you need a break from class, you can explore virtual booths from American DJ, Korg, and Reloop, each of which will carry slick video demos of their coolest DJ gear.

Superstar DJs and more!

DJ Expo 2014 also has a stellar artist line-up to entertain you: Chad Hugo (Neptunes) and Daniel Biltmore of Missile Command, Martin Garrix, John '00' Fleming, DJ Cassidy, Mr Scruff, Perc, Kevin Saunderson, Max Cooper and others will be offering insight into their own DJ worlds whilst sharing tips on style, performance, production and gear.

Finally, we have some essential features in the bag to help you land your first DJ gig; show producers how to successfully get their music out to DJs; run through the best beats for sampling; and ask the big question, 'Is God still a DJ?'

Don't miss DJ Expo 2014, coming to you Wed 23 and Thurs 24 April!