Free Ableton Live Pack gives you the synth sounds of Stranger Things

Netflix's Stranger Things has become one of the most-talked-about shows of summer 2016, and its synth-led, John Carpenter-style soundtrack plays a big part in creating its early-'80s atmosphere.

Now Reverb.com's Justin Delay has been taking a closer look at the soundtrack, composed by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, exploring its themes and the instruments that were used to play them.

Check out the video above for more, and if you want some Stranger Things-inspired sounds to use in your own projects, head over to Reverb.com and download Sounds of "Stranger Things", a free Ableton Live Pack that gives them to you.