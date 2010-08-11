Focusrite announces Saffire Pro 14

PRESS RELEASE: Joining Focusrite's acclaimed audio interface range is the Saffire Pro 14. It's an eight-input, six-output FireWire audio interface designed for home studio musicians wanting a simple but high-quality I/O device for their Mac or PC.

Featuring two award-winning Saffire mic preamps, flexible I/O routing and class-leading 24-bit/96kHz A-D/D-A conversion with JetPLL jitter-elimination technology, it's capable of providing studio-quality recordings - more so than any other competing interface.

Key features

Two award-winning mic preamps with 48V phantom power

Based on Focusrite's 25 years of mic pre excellence, the Saffire PRO 14 has the best-sounding preamps in its class.

Eight inputs (2x Mic/Line/Inst, 2x Line, Stereo S/PDIF, Stereo Loopback)

Record multiple sources at the same time, including from inside the computer.

Six outputs (4x Line, Stereo S/PDIF)

Send different mixes to different outputs, or set up stems to mix externally.

24-bit/96kHz A-D/D-A converters with JetPLL jitter-elimination technology

Professional converters impart pristine audio quality and reliable synchronisation.

Includes Saffire MixControl for intuitive hardware control

Lets you set up cue mixes for performers, quickly recall settings, and route inputs to outputs for ultra-low-latency monitoring. (Internal latency is lower than 1.4ms: that's less than the time it takes sound to travel two feet through air!)

Powered from FireWire connection or included AC-DC adaptor

Can be operated without the need for mains power: ideal when recording on location.

MIDI input and output

Convent ional five-pin connections, for connecting existing MIDI hardware.

Rugged build quality

Metal chassis and body, ensuring durability on the road.

Ships with Focusrite Plug-in Suite and Xcite+ bundle

Additional software gives you all the tools needed to record and mix a project.

With its range of analogue I/O, alongside stereo S/PDIF and MIDI inputs and outputs, the Saffire PRO 14 lets you simultaneously record various sources without having to constantly re-patch your studio.

Aside from their mic-preamplification duties, inputs 1+2 accept signals from instruments such as guitars and electric pianos, while line-level inputs can take connections from synths and other external analogue equipment.

Digital outboard gear, such as the Focusrite ISA One Digital, can be connected via the S/PDIF ports, and internal Loopback inputs are also available for routing stereo audio between software applications - perfect for capturing online audio.

The included Saffire MixControl software, which provides a powerful graphical user interface for the Saffire Pro 14's internal DSP mixer, lets you create custom headphone mixes for artists, route different mixes to the various outputs of the device, and recall cue mix settings at the click of a button. It can also route inputs directly to outputs, providing ultra-low-latency monitoring for performers.

The Saffire Pro 14 can be bus-powered by its FireWire connection, or powered by an included AC-DC adaptor. It ships with the Focusrite Plug-in Suite of VST and Audio Units plug-ins, as well as a license for Ableton Live Lite 8 and a host of royalty-free samples.

The Saffire Pro 14 is expected to ship in August 2010, priced:

USA: $299.99 MSRP / $249.99 at dealers

UK: £199.99 inc. VAT Suggested street price

DE: €279.99 inc. Tax MSRP

