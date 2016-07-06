FingerFiddle turns your iOS device into a playable string instrument

The first wave of iOS music making apps featured a fair few 'virtual' instruments that were designed to be played like their 'real' counterparts, so FingerFiddle - a touchscreen string instrument - feels like something of a throwback in some ways. However, its creator promises greater levels of control and expressivity than ever before.

FingerFiddle is based on physical modelling and enables you to 'rub' the strings with your fingers to shape the sound. The theory is that the experience and sound are similar to playing a real string instrument.

"Violin is quite a fascinating instrument for most of us," says developer Matthias Demoucron, "and many people would have loved to play violin or cello. This app lets us experience the beautifulness of playing violin, but also its complexity."

As well as the violin, FingerFiddle also features viola, cello and double bass instruments. In fact, it's the cello that comes included as standard; other instruments are available for £3.99/$4.99 each or in a bundle for £8.99/$11.99. There's support for Inter App Audio and, if you have an iPhone 6 or 6s Plus, 3D Touch gives you refined control of the sound and vibrato.

You can buy FingerFiddle on the Apple App Store now priced at £2.29/$2.99.