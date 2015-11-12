Fehrplay talks about his favourite synths and mixing technique

Are you predominantly ‘inside the box’?

“I would say so. I do use some outboard gear and some synths, but it’s mostly for bussing and master bussing stuff. Obviously, hardware is expensive. I have a great SSL X-Logic Stereo Compressor, which I use on my busses and it’s amazing. It just glues everything together!

“I use Neve preamps which are great on vocals and bass, just to give them a bit of hardware drive. And honestly, I think most plug-ins these days emulate hardware perfectly, except for when it comes to saturation and distortion. You just can’t get a good distortion in software – it’s impossible. It just sounds digital however you do it. That’s my opinion at least. That’s why I really like hardware distortion – you can just drive it, push it, and it just sounds so nice.

“That’s definitely changed how I work a little bit, because it takes more time when you’re producing. You have to record everything through outboard gear, and if you change your mind later – which I do quite a lot – you have to do it again! But it’s worth it in my opinion.”

Have you developed any workflows that allow you to replace these sounds more quickly?

“Yes definitely. Waves has this SSL compressor plug-in, which is supposed to emulate the one I have in hardware. It doesn’t have that warmth, which is why I’m using the outboard hardware, but when I’m working on my laptop I’ll put it on the places where I know that I’ll use the actual compressor later. And the same a little bit with the Neve preamps; I use Waves Scheps 73, which is basically just a preamp and you can drive it a little bit.”

What other ways do you apply saturation to your mixes?

“I really adore the plug-in Vintage Warmer 2 by PSP; I think that’s great as well. I try not to get it too saturated or distorted, but it just gives it that extra kick. I especially put it on my kick and bass busses to work its magic, just for a little, subtle effect. I also use a lot of Logic’s effects.”