Faderfox is on the case with the UC44 'universal controller'

We've been fans of Faderfox's controllers for years, but the new UC44 'universal controller' might just be the company's most ambitious and appealing effort yet.

Shipping in its own dedicated silver metal case - indicating that it could be suitable for life on the road - this sports eight push encoders, each with a 2-digit display, 16 60mm faders and 35 buttons. The encoders can be switched between 32 groups, meaning that you can theoretically have control of 512 parameters at a time

All the controllers are assignable, and you can store up to eight setups on the unit. If you're an Ableton Live 8/9 user, though, you can make use of the control surface script that ships with the UC44.

A feature list is below and you can find out more on the Faderfox website. The UC44 can be USB bus powered and is compatible with PC and Mac. It costs €599.

Faderfox UC44 features